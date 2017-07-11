Tuesday Morning Briefing
Before meeting a Russian lawyer who he thought had material damaging to Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump Jr. was told in an email that it was part of a Russian government bid to aid his father's presidential campaign, the New York Times reported. Citing three people with knowledge of the email, the paper said publicist Rob Goldstone indicated in the message to U.S. President Donald Trump's eldest son that the Russian government was the source of the potentially damaging information. Trump Jr did no