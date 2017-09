A Brazilian fan attends the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - An explosion caused a fire at a plastics factory in the south of the Netherlands on Tuesday, but the flames were quickly extinguished and no one was hurt, emergency services said.

A spokesman for the local fire department said the blast was in a machine used to make foam at a production plant run by chemicals company Caligen Europe in the southern town of Breda.