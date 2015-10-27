FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch Queen Maxima to return to Netherlands due to infected kidney
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 27, 2015 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

Dutch Queen Maxima to return to Netherlands due to infected kidney

Queen Maxima (L) smiles as she and Dutch King Willem-Alexander look at medical equipment at the 'Draeger' medical facility as part of their visit in the northern German city of Luebeck, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch Queen Maxima of the Netherlands will cut short a state visit to China and return to the Netherlands due to a kidney infection, the Royal House said on Tuesday.

Maxima, 44, was in China with King Willem-Alexander when she developed a fever and back pain. She will be admitted to the Bronovo Hospital in The Hague for further testing and treatment after flying back Tuesday evening, it said.

Willem-Alexander will stay in China through Thursday to complete a program with Chinese officials.

Maxima, an Argentine, is the most popular member of the House of Orange, as the Dutch royal house is known. The couple have three daughters.

In a rare personal message King Willem-Alexander tweeted: “Many thanks for all the wishes for a speedy recovery. I will pass them on to my wife.”

Willem-Alexander became king in 2013 after the abdication of his mother, Queen Beatrix, making Maxima the first Dutch queen consort since 1890.

Reporting By Anthony Deutsch

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.