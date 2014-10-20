Third drug-related death reported after Dutch dance festival

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A 41-year-old Dutch woman died after attending a weekend dance festival, police said on Monday, increasing to three the number of deaths at the popular Amsterdam Dance Event suspected to have been caused by drug use.

The police issued a warning about possible circulation of tainted pills after the woman and two men, aged 21 and 33, became ill and died, but autopsies have yet to be carried out.

“We are not yet positive exactly what caused the deaths, whether it was an overdose, or contaminated drugs,” a police spokeswoman said. “But we have warned that anyone who has pills should throw them away or have them tested.”

A police statement said the woman from the central Dutch city of Utrecht died Sunday morning after going to see DJs perform at the festival, during which more than 2,000 electronic music shows are held over five days.

Drug deaths are fairly rare in the Netherlands, where use of recreational drugs is tolerated by authorities and party-goers can have drugs tested for free by health authorities.