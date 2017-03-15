FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Top Merkel aide welcomes 'terrific' Dutch result
#World News
March 15, 2017 / 9:08 PM / 5 months ago

Top Merkel aide welcomes 'terrific' Dutch result

German Head of the Federal Chancellery Peter Altmaier arrives for a cabinet meeting at the German government guesthouse Meseberg Palace, in Meseberg, Germany May 24, 2016.Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The head of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's office congratulated the Netherlands on a "terrific" election result after exit polls gave Prime Minister Mark Rutte a commanding lead over anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders.

"Netherlands oh Netherlands you are a champion," Peter Altmaier, head of the German chancellery, tweeted in Dutch. "Congratulations on this terrific result."

Germany also faces parliamentary elections in September, in which the anti-immigration, euroskeptic Alternative for Germany party, allied with Wilders, is hoping to enter the Berlin federal parliament for the first time.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Catherine Evans

