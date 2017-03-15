Top Merkel aide welcomes 'terrific' Dutch result

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The head of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's office congratulated the Netherlands on a "terrific" election result after exit polls gave Prime Minister Mark Rutte a commanding lead over anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders.

"Netherlands oh Netherlands you are a champion," Peter Altmaier, head of the German chancellery, tweeted in Dutch. "Congratulations on this terrific result."

Germany also faces parliamentary elections in September, in which the anti-immigration, euroskeptic Alternative for Germany party, allied with Wilders, is hoping to enter the Berlin federal parliament for the first time.