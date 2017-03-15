FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Dutch vote: It's not the economy
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 15, 2017 / 5:08 PM / 5 months ago

Dutch vote: It's not the economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The election of Donald Trump as United States president and Britain's vote to quit the European Union are often put down to voters angry with being left out of the economic well-being.

On face value -- as this graphic shows bit.ly/2mZ9kY2 -- Dutch voters heading for the polls on Wednesday should not be too miffed in that regard.

Economic growth has been rising and is at a relatively healthy 2.3 percent year-on-year; the unemployment rate has been steadily falling and was at just 5.3 percent in January.

This suggests that if the anti-elite, anti-immigration, anti-euro Geert Wilders has done well when votes are counted it cannot be totally put down to people feeling left out of the mainstream.

As Bill Blain, head of capital markets at MINT Partners, put it: "(The Netherlands) is among the countries doing best under the euro... and if they are 'peeved', then which countries are going to be 'aggravated'?"

Roll on France and (perhaps) Italy.

Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt; editing by Ken Ferris

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.