Dutch vote: It's not the economy

LONDON (Reuters) - The election of Donald Trump as United States president and Britain's vote to quit the European Union are often put down to voters angry with being left out of the economic well-being.

On face value -- as this graphic shows bit.ly/2mZ9kY2 -- Dutch voters heading for the polls on Wednesday should not be too miffed in that regard.

Economic growth has been rising and is at a relatively healthy 2.3 percent year-on-year; the unemployment rate has been steadily falling and was at just 5.3 percent in January.

This suggests that if the anti-elite, anti-immigration, anti-euro Geert Wilders has done well when votes are counted it cannot be totally put down to people feeling left out of the mainstream.

As Bill Blain, head of capital markets at MINT Partners, put it: "(The Netherlands) is among the countries doing best under the euro... and if they are 'peeved', then which countries are going to be 'aggravated'?"

Roll on France and (perhaps) Italy.