EU chief Juncker calls Dutch vote 'inspiration'

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker congratulated Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on his election victory on Thursday, calling the result which disappointed anti-immigration eurosceptics "an inspiration for many".
"The people of the Netherlands voted overwhelmingly for the values Europe stands for: free and tolerant societies in a prosperous Europe," Juncker wrote in a letter posted online.
"Let us build a strong Europe together."
