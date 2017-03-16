FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
EU chief Juncker calls Dutch vote 'inspiration'
#World News
March 16, 2017 / 10:14 AM / 5 months ago

EU chief Juncker calls Dutch vote 'inspiration'

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (L) delivers a speech during a debate on the future of the E.U. to mark the upcoming 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, March 15, 2017.Vincent Kessler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker congratulated Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on his election victory on Thursday, calling the result which disappointed anti-immigration eurosceptics "an inspiration for many".

"The people of the Netherlands voted overwhelmingly for the values Europe stands for: free and tolerant societies in a prosperous Europe," Juncker wrote in a letter posted online.

"Let us build a strong Europe together."

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

