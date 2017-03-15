FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch Prime Minister's VVD Party first in election: exit poll
#World News
March 15, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 5 months ago

Dutch Prime Minister's VVD Party first in election: exit poll

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the VVD party waves after voting in the general election in The Hague, Netherlands, March 15, 2017.Michael Kooren

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's VVD Party won the most seats in parliamentary elections on Wednesday, according to a second exit poll published by national broadcaster NOS.

The anti-Islam Party for Freedom of Geert Wilders was tied with two other parties at 19 seats apiece in the 150-seat house of representatives, while the VVD won 31 seats, according to the poll based on interviews with voters.

Actual results are expected by midnight.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Catherine Evans

