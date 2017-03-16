FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Dutch vote shows single issue parties won't succeed: Finnish minister
#World News
March 16, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 5 months ago

Dutch vote shows single issue parties won't succeed: Finnish minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Smaller-than-expected gains for Geert Wilder's anti-Islam party in the Dutch election show that a political group must have a broad agenda to succeed, Finland's eurosceptic foreign minister Timo Soini said on Monday.

"It shows how far a party with a narrow agenda can reach in an election... One should define a stance for fiscal policy, education policy, foreign policy and so forth. One must be a general party to succeed in election," Soini told reporters.

Soini helped his moderate nationalist Finns party become the second-largest party in parliament and enter government in 2015 by distancing the party from Europe's far-right groups.

But compromises in government have angered voters, and the party now ranks fifth in the polls with support of about 9 percent.

Soini is due to step down from the party leadership in June in a move that may bring down the three-party government, and steer the Finns party deeper into right-wing populism.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Dominic Evans

