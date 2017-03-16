FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2017 / 7:42 AM / 5 months ago

French far-right secretary-general Bay encouraged by Dutch election result

General secretary of French far-right National Front (FN) party Nicolas Bay delivers a speech at the 2-day of FN political rally to launch the presidential campaign in Lyon, France February 5, 2017./Robert Pratta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The secretary general of France's far-right National Front party on Thursday said he was encouraged by gains for anti-Islam and anti-EU politician Geert Wilders in the Dutch election, saying it was a "success" even though Wilders lost.

"It's a real success," secretary general Nicolas Bay told France Inter radio, referring to how Wilders' party had won more seats, despite losing the overall result to Dutch center-right prime minister Mark Rutte.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominique Vidalon

