French far-right secretary-general Bay encouraged by Dutch election result

PARIS (Reuters) - The secretary general of France's far-right National Front party on Thursday said he was encouraged by gains for anti-Islam and anti-EU politician Geert Wilders in the Dutch election, saying it was a "success" even though Wilders lost.

"It's a real success," secretary general Nicolas Bay told France Inter radio, referring to how Wilders' party had won more seats, despite losing the overall result to Dutch center-right prime minister Mark Rutte.