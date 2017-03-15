Dutch PM's VVD party has clear lead after partial count: ANP

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The pro-business VVD party of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte had a clear lead in the unofficial partial vote count conducted by national news agency ANP on Thursday morning, on track to win 32 seats in the 150-seat parliament.

With 10.9 percent of votes counted, the VVD had 17.8 percent of votes, far ahead of the anti-Islam Party for Freedom of nativist Geert Wilders, which was running near level pegging with a conservative and a progressive party.