5 months ago
Dutch PM's VVD party has clear lead after partial count: ANP
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 15, 2017 / 11:28 PM / 5 months ago

Dutch PM's VVD party has clear lead after partial count: ANP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The pro-business VVD party of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte had a clear lead in the unofficial partial vote count conducted by national news agency ANP on Thursday morning, on track to win 32 seats in the 150-seat parliament.

With 10.9 percent of votes counted, the VVD had 17.8 percent of votes, far ahead of the anti-Islam Party for Freedom of nativist Geert Wilders, which was running near level pegging with a conservative and a progressive party.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Sandra Maler

