5 months ago
Dutch PM Rutte says nationalist Wilders could win election
#World News
March 13, 2017 / 1:51 PM / 5 months ago

Dutch PM Rutte says nationalist Wilders could win election

Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party smiles during a rally in Heerlan, Netherlands, March 11, 2017.Dylan Martinez

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROTTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday there was a real possibility that nationalist, anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders could win the parliamentary election on Wednesday.

"There is a real risk that on March 16 we can wake up in this country and Geert Wilders is leading the biggest party and that will send a signal to the rest of the world," he told journalists in Rotterdam.

He called on Dutch voters to stop "the wrong populism" at the polls.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

