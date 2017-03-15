FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Amsterdam removes Turkish material on display in polling station: report
March 15, 2017 / 2:03 PM / 5 months ago

Amsterdam removes Turkish material on display in polling station: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The city of Amsterdam on Wednesday removed material that could be seen as endorsing the government of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on display in one voting station in the east of the city, Het Parool newspaper reported.

Turkey and the Netherlands have been involved in a diplomatic row since Saturday, after the Dutch government prevented Turkish government ministers from addressing Erdogan supporters in the Netherlands.

An Amsterdam city official confirmed that an inspection had taken place at the voting station, located in a multicultural center, but could not confirm that materials had been removed.

Photos circulating on Twitter showed the station had been decorated with Turkish flags. Het Parool reported that folders issued by the Diyanet, the religious affairs directorate of the Turkish government, had been removed.

The Dutch are voting in a national election on Wednesday seen as a major test of the strength of anti-establishment sentiment.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Hugh Lawson

