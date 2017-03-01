Dutch nationalist Wilders to resume street campaign

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch Party for Freedom will resume its street campaign this weekend after revelations of leaks from the police team guarding its leader Geert Wilders prompted the anti-Islam party to cancel all public events ahead of a parliamentary election.

Wilders has lived under 24-hour police protection since an Islamist militant's 2006 murder of fellow Islam critic Theo van Gogh. He canceled all public appearances ahead of the March 15 election after it emerged that a member of the protection squad had leaked information to Moroccan criminal gangs.

"Voters want to see us," he said in a statement on Wednesday. "The security risks will be kept to a minimum."