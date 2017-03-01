FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch nationalist Wilders to resume street campaign
#World News
March 1, 2017 / 5:22 PM / 6 months ago

Dutch nationalist Wilders to resume street campaign

FILE PHOTO: Dutch far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) leader Geert Wilders campaigns for the 2017 Dutch election in Spijkenisse, a suburb of Rotterdam, Netherlands February 18, 2017.Michael Kooren/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch Party for Freedom will resume its street campaign this weekend after revelations of leaks from the police team guarding its leader Geert Wilders prompted the anti-Islam party to cancel all public events ahead of a parliamentary election.

Wilders has lived under 24-hour police protection since an Islamist militant's 2006 murder of fellow Islam critic Theo van Gogh. He canceled all public appearances ahead of the March 15 election after it emerged that a member of the protection squad had leaked information to Moroccan criminal gangs.

"Voters want to see us," he said in a statement on Wednesday. "The security risks will be kept to a minimum."

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Janet Lawrence

