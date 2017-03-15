FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Geert Wilders: Dutch PM Rutte 'has not seen the last of me'
March 15, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 5 months ago

Geert Wilders: Dutch PM Rutte 'has not seen the last of me'

Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party votes in the general election in The Hague, Netherlands, March 15, 2017.Yves Herman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders, who was trailing far behind the party of Prime Minister Mark Rutte in exit polls in parliamentary elections, said Rutte "has not seen the last of me".

"Thank you PVV Voters! We won seats!," Wilders said in a tweet. "The first victory is in! And Rutte has not seen the last of me yet!!"

Wilders' PVV was trailing Rutte's VVD by a seemingly insurmountable 12 seats in an exit poll published by Dutch broadcaster NOS.

 (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Catherine Evans)

