Dutch PM: may reconsider Ukraine treaty ratification

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday his government may have to reconsider ratifying a treaty on closer ties between the European Union and Ukraine.

Dutch voters overwhelmingly voted against approving the treaty in a nonbinding referendum, but it was unclear whether turnout met the minimum threshold for the vote to be valid.

Rutte said his government would not ignore a valid “no” vote in the referendum, but it would take time to decide exactly how it will respond.