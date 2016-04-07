FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 7, 2016 / 10:44 AM / a year ago

Kremlin: Dutch voters signal their mistrust in Ukraine-EU treaty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The results of an advisory referendum held in the Netherlands show that Dutch citizens have mistrust in a treaty on closer ties between Ukraine and the European Union, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

“These (results) point to the attitude of the citizens of the Netherlands to a certain document. Dutch citizens have questions, have mistrust. They are sending a signal of their mistrust (in the Ukraine-EU treaty),” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists.

In Wednesday’s referendum, Dutch voters have overwhelmingly rejected a Ukraine-European Union treaty on closer political and economic ties, in a rebuke to their government and to the European Union establishment.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

