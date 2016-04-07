FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch referendum results displays EU's attitude to Ukraine: Russian PM
April 7, 2016 / 8:07 AM / a year ago

Dutch referendum results displays EU's attitude to Ukraine: Russian PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A rejection by Dutch voters of a treaty on closer ties between the European Union and Ukraine in an advisory referendum shows Europe’s attitude to Ukraine’s political system, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on his Twitter account.

Exit polls indicated roughly 64 percent of Dutch voters voted “No” and 36 percent said “Yes” in Wednesday’s vote. Although turnout was too close to call, early tallies indicated it was just ahead of a turnout minimum of 30 percent required for the vote to be valid.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

