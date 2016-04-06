FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch referendum turnout lagging below validity threshold: pollster
#World News
April 6, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

Dutch referendum turnout lagging below validity threshold: pollster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Turnout in a referendum on the Ukraine-EU treaty being held in the Netherlands is lagging below the threshold needed for it to be valid, according to a prominent pollster.

Maurice de Hond estimated that based on turnout published by major cities at 1100 GMT, final turnout would be between 25 and 30 percent.

At least 30 percent of eligible voters must cast a ballot for the referendum’s results to be valid. Polls close at 1900 GMT.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
