EU's Tusk says waiting for Dutch government on Ukraine vote
April 7, 2016 / 9:02 AM / a year ago

EU's Tusk says waiting for Dutch government on Ukraine vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said the European Union will wait to hear what the Dutch government will propose doing about Wednesday’s rejection in a referendum of an EU-Ukraine treaty.

“I have taken note of the reported outcome of the referendum in the Netherlands,” Tusk, who chairs summits of EU leaders, said on Thursday.

“I will continue to be in contact with Prime Minister (Mark) Rutte on this, as I need to hear what conclusions he and his government will draw from the referendum and what his intentions will be. The EU-Ukraine agreement continues to be provisionally applied. The EU-Ukraine agreement has already been ratified by the other 27 member states.”

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald

