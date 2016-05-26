FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 26, 2016 / 12:59 PM / a year ago

Dutch approve extradition of Islamist militant suspect to France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Dutch court on Thursday approved the extradition of a suspected Islamist militant wanted on suspicion of plotting attacks in France, two months after his arrest in Rotterdam.

Dutch anti-terrorism police picked up the 32-year-old man, identified only as Anis B., with three other suspects in late March. During raids of the suspect’s family homes in France, police found bomb making instructions, ammunition, weapons and explosives, Judge Hans Kijkstra said.

“This court does not see any grounds to refuse the extradition, so it authorizes the extradition and all your belongings can be given to France,” he said.

Islamic State militants killed 130 people in shooting and bombing attacks in Paris in November, and 31 people in suicide bombings in Brussels in March.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Mark Heinrich

