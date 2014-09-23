Google to build 600 million euro data center in the Netherlands

The logo of Google Inc. is seen outside their headquarters building in Mountain View, California August 18, 2004. Photographer: STR NEW/Reuters

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Google will build a 600 million euro ($773.58 million) data center in the northern Netherlands, the company said on Tuesday.

Spokesman Mark Jansen said part of the server park will start operating in the second half of 2016 and will create 150 permanent jobs.

Google has three large European data centers in Ireland, Finland and Belgium.

The Eemshaven facility will span 44 hectares and was chosen because of stable Dutch energy supplies, Jansen said.

(1 US dollar = 0.7756 euro)