Dutch government websites still down after several hours
February 10, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Dutch government websites still down after several hours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dozens of main Dutch government websites were unreachable for several hours on Tuesday and the cause was not known.

Websites for national broadcaster NOS were accessible, as were some government websites, including national crisis and security sites, but other major sites, including the country’s most popular weblog, GeenStijl.nl, were down.

A worker in the government’s information agency, who asked not to be named, said initial reports indicated the cause was a technical problem with a major glass fiber cable.

No one at hosting company Prolocation was available to comment.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Louise Ireland

