FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greenpeace says program director to stop commuting by plane
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
June 24, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

Greenpeace says program director to stop commuting by plane

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Greenpeace’s chief program director will stop commuting from the Netherlands to Luxembourg by plane after a public uproar, the environmental group said on Tuesday.

Greenpeace said in a statement it had made a mistake by allowing Pascal Husting to fly 360-kilometers (220-miles) several times a month to see his wife and young children since starting the job in 2012.

Greenpeace campaigns against air travel, which it says is a leading source of greenhouse gas emissions. It has called on airlines to stop short-haul flights and encourages people to travel shorter distances by train.

Details of Husting’s travel emerged in media reports on Monday, prompting a flood of angry reactions on social media and complaints from upset Greenpeace members.

“We understand the commotion; an environmental group should put its ideals into practice,” it said. “Pascal will take the train to his family in the future.”

The environmental group, which has its international headquarters in the Dutch capital, Amsterdam, said members were understandably disappointed, but that it hoped they would continue to support their work.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.