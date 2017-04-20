Dutch court orders criminal investigation into quakes triggered by gas production

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Dutch court said on Thursday it had ordered prosecutors to open a criminal investigation into responsibility for earthquakes triggered by gas production at the country's large gas field in Groningen.

The Leeuwaarden-Arnhem Appeals Court directed prosecutors to open an investigation, saying they had not looked carefully enough at whether a crime could be proved. Prosecutors had previously declined to act, arguing it was a civil matter.

NAM, a joint venture between Shell and Exxon that operates production at Groningen, has accepted responsibility for damage caused to buildings and structures across the region by the relatively small quakes.