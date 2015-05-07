FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch protester may go to prison for insulting the king
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 7, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

Dutch protester may go to prison for insulting the king

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A protester who shouted an obscenity about the Dutch king could face up to five years in prison and a fine of more than 20,000 euros under a 19th-century law against insulting the monarch, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Anti-racism activist Abulkasim Al-Jaberi was detained in December while demonstrating against a centuries-old Dutch Christmas parade at which black-faced helpers called “Zwarte Piet” (Black Pete) assist Santa Claus.

Critics of the custom denounce the use of blackface as racist.

Prosecution spokesman Franklin Wattimena said that Al-Jaberi, a Dutch-Iraqi journalist, had been summoned to appear in court on May 27 after failing to pay a 500 euro fine.

He could be thrown behind bars under a law dating back to 1881 against “insulting the king,” Wattimena said. The law is enforced about once a year.

“The law dates from the 19th Century, but still exists like many other old laws. We have to enforce it.”

The best-known recent example of its use was against a man who threw a crumpled tinfoil candle holder at the horse-drawn carriage of former Queen Beatrix five years ago and was sentenced to 5 months in prison.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.