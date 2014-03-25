FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch police detain 28 anti-nuclear protesters at reactor
March 25, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Dutch police detain 28 anti-nuclear protesters at reactor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch police said they detained 28 anti-nuclear demonstrators at a reactor on Tuesday ahead of a visit by a delegation of energy sector bosses.

The protesters blocked the entrance to the site in Petten, north of Amsterdam, where two reactors are used for research.

The delegates, including chief executives from global energy firms, are visiting the Netherlands in conjunction with a two-day security summit in The Hague that concludes on Tuesday.

The reactor in Petten also produces radioactive material for medical diagnosis and cancer treatment, meeting 60 percent of European demand for medical isotopes.

Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by John Stonestreet

