Dutch Safety Board to investigate nuclear facilities

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch Safety Board said on Wednesday it would examine the country’s preparedness for a cross-border accident involving radioactive material.

In a statement, the agency charged with protecting public safety said it would look in particular at how the Dutch and Belgian authorities collaborate on supervising their aging nuclear plants.

The investigation will focus primarily on the Netherlands’ only commercial plant in Borssele, and Belgium’s two commercial plants in Doel and Tihange, which were both taken off-line temporarily in 2012 due to safety concerns.