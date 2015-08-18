FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
August 18, 2015 / 9:50 PM / 2 years ago

Dutch government to face possible no confidence vote over Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte waves as he arrives at an emergency euro zone summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The government of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected to face a call for a no-confidence vote from euro-sceptic, right-wing rival Geert Wilders, when parliament debates the latest bailout program for Greece on Wednesday.

During his 2012 election campaign, Rutte had vowed “not one cent more for Greece,” a sentiment endorsed by Wilders, Rutte’s Liberal party and most Dutch voters.

Wilders has said that if the Dutch government agrees to contribute more to Greece he will submit a motion of no confidence.

But the current bailout package was negotiated by Rutte’s finance minister, Jeroen Dijsselbloem of the centrist coalition’s Labour party. The motion is not expected to garner enough support to pass the 150-seat legislature.

Dutch lawmakers will break off their holidays early on Wednesday for the emergency debate on Greece’s third bailout plan, which has been approved by Greece’s parliament and the euro group finance ministers.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by James Dalgleish

