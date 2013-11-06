FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 6, 2013 / 2:55 PM / 4 years ago

Storm-hit Norway-Netherlands cable to reopen November 15 at earliest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The NorNed power cable that connects Norway and the Netherlands and was damaged by a storm late last month will be back online from November 15 at the earliest, the Dutch company that jointly operates the cable said.

The October 28 storm destroyed part of the roof of the converter station in the Netherlands that connects the 700 megawatt NorNed cable with the electricity network, a spokesman for Dutch grid operator TenneT said.

“The damage to the roof is crucial as the converter is extremely sensitive to moisture,” the spokesman said. “Water entered the converter building, damaging technical equipment.”

On Wednesday, the NorNed operators postponed the date on which the cable will come back online by eight days since the damage was more severe than expected, the spokesman said.

“This was an extreme situation, the earliest the works will be completed is November 15,” he said, adding that TenneT was investigating whether the construction of the converter station roof was at fault.

The NorNed power cable, which links Feda in Norway with Eemshaven in the Netherlands, began operating in May 2008.

The NorNed outage pushed down Nordic spot prices in the aftermath of the storm, as Norway’s capacity to export surplus electricity was reduced.

(Corrects start date of NorNed power cable in paragraph 6)

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by David Cowell

