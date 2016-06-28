Netherlands set to pocket $1 billion with Propertize sale

A woman looks at a sign on a house which reads For Sale in Utrecht April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands is selling Propertize, the real estate portfolio of nationalized bank SNS Reaal, for 895 million euros ($989 million) to JP Morgan (JPM.N) and private equity firm Lone Star as it cements its recovery from the 2008 financial crisis.

SNS Reaal was bailed out two years ago after its property portfolio was hit by a fall in the Dutch market following the financial crisis and Propertize, with 150 employees, was spun off to wind down the assets.

The Propertize sale, which follows the refloating of ABN Amro (ABNd.AS) last year, is another milestone in the Netherlands’ recuperation from the financial crash, in which three of its four largest banks were bailed out or nationalized.

After the Propertize sale and a dividend payment earlier this year, the Netherlands will have earned 940.8 million euros from the company. The Dutch real estate market has been growing strongly, after years of stagnation following the 2008 bubble.

The JP Morgan-Lone Star consortium’s bid was higher than any other bidder’s in the final round of the auction and also placed fewer long-term risks on the state, state agency NLFI said in a letter to the country’s finance minister on Tuesday.

If the state had wound down the portfolio itself, a process expected to take around two years, it would have been exposed to the risk of worsening market conditions, NLFI said.

Propertize had net exposure of 3.4 billion euros in property and property financing liabilities in 2015. Of that, 28.5 percent is in “healthy” assets that earn revenues and so gradually reduce the level of exposure.

The bulk of the portfolio, some 63.8 percent, is in “value retention” assets, which can offer cash flow and value “in the short or medium term”. A further 7.7 percent is in “stop loss” assets, for which the only option is an eventual sale.

