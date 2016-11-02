The Sydney Opera House is lit in orange to honour the visit of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands to Australia, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull stands with his wife Lucy Turnbull, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and his wife Queen Maxima, Australia's Governor-General Peter Cosgrove and his wife Lynne Cosgrove after attending a concert at the Opera House in Sydney, November. 2, 2016. REUTERS/David Moir/POOL

King Willem-Alexander (2nd R) and Queen Maxima (4th L) of the Netherlands attend a concert with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (3rd L) and his wife Lucy (R), Australian Governor-General Peter Cosgrove (3rd R) and his wife Lynne Cosgrove (4th R) at the Opera House in Sydney, Australia, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/David Moir/Pool

King Willem-Alexander (L) and Queen Maxima (2nd L) of the Netherlands and Australian Governor-General Peter Cosgrove (R) and his wife Lynne Cosgrove pose for a photograph as they arrive to a concert at the Opera House in Sydney, Australia, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/David Moir/Pool

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands reviews the Australian military honour guard during his visit to Government House in Canberra, Australia, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands attend a morning tea event at Parliament House in Canberra, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lukas Coch/POOL

Queen Maxima (L-R) and King Willem-Alexander with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and wife Lucy Turnbull at the MH17 Memorial at Parliament House in Canberra, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas/POOL

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands place sunflowers at the MH17 Memorial at Parliament House in Canberra, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas/POOL

King Willem Alexander and Queen Maxima (R) of the Netherlands place poppies on the Wall of Remembrance during a visit to the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, Australia, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Graham/POOL

CANBERRA King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands laid sunflowers at a memorial in the Australian capital on Wednesday for victims of the Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 shot down over Ukraine two years ago.

The Dutch royal couple also added to the sea of poppies at the War Memorial in Canberra's Wall of Remembrance and placed a wreath in the Hall of Memory, commemorating servicemen and women who have died in battle.

"I think, as a historian, I attach great value to commemorating historical moments, but they are only worthwhile if we also have a common future," King Willem-Alexander said during a meeting with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

"Otherwise, it is not worth celebrating the past."

Remembrance Day, commemorating the end of World War One, is on Nov. 11.

MH17, traveling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, was shot down in July 2014 killing all 298 passengers and crew. Most of the victims were Dutch and 28 were Australians.

International prosecutors said in September that the airliner was shot down by a missile fired from a launcher brought into Ukraine from Russia and located in a a village held by pro-Russian rebels, contradicting Moscow's suggestion that Ukraine's military brought down the plane.

During their five-day official visit to Australia, the royal couple are due to host a concert at the Sydney Opera House on Wednesday, featuring two renowned Dutch classical pianists Arthur and Lucas Jussen.

(Reporting by Reuters TV, Writing by Natasha Howitt; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)