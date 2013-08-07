FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch embassy in Yemen was potential terror target: Foreign Minister
#World News
August 7, 2013 / 8:40 PM / 4 years ago

Dutch embassy in Yemen was potential terror target: Foreign Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dutch Foreign Minister Frans Timmermans arrives at a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands has extended the closure of its embassy in Sana‘a and pulled all diplomatic staff out of Yemen because its mission was a potential target of a terror attack, Foreign Minister Frans Timmermans said in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision was based on information from various intelligence agencies that several Western countries, including the Netherlands, were potential targets of a planned terror attack, a foreign ministry spokesman added.

Yemen’s government said on Wednesday it had foiled a plot by al Qaeda to seize two major oil and gas export terminals and a provincial capital in the east of the country.

The United States recently issued a warning of potential attacks by militants and shut its diplomatic missions across the Middle East and Africa. Several Western countries, including the Netherlands, closed their embassies in Yemen temporarily because of security concerns.

Reporting by Sara Webb and Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Will Waterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
