Dutch prosecutors: no Swiss suspects in tax fraud investigation

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch authorities said on Friday they had left Swiss authorities out of a tax fraud investigation stemming from secret Swiss bank accounts because no Swiss citizens were suspects.

Earlier, Swiss authorities protested angrily that they were not involved in the investigation into suspected tax evasion led by the Netherlands and including Britain, France, Germany and Australia, as well as Eurojust, the European Union's judicial coordination agency.

The Netherland's office for financial crimes prosecution (FIOD) said that, although it had received information about 50,000 secret accounts at a Swiss bank, "we received no information about Swiss residents".

"If the Swiss authorities wish to receive information on the investigation, we, the other countries involved and Eurojust, are always willing to discuss (that) with them," the FIOD said in a statement.