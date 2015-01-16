FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch Jewish school closed after anti-terrorist raid in Belgium
#World News
January 16, 2015 / 7:52 AM / 3 years ago

Dutch Jewish school closed after anti-terrorist raid in Belgium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The only Orthodox Jewish school in the Netherlands was closed on Friday as a precautionary measure after an anti-terrorism raid in Belgium left two suspects dead.

There was no concrete threat against the Cheider School in Amsterdam, Dutch national broadcaster NOS said, citing the school’s Rabbi Binyomin Jacobs. School phones went unanswered Friday morning.

Jewish schools in Antwerp and Brussels are also temporarily closed after two terrorism suspects were killed in a raid in Verviers, Belgium, on Thursday.

Dutch Jewish schools and prominent Jewish monuments - including Amsterdam’s Anne Frank House and Jewish Historical Museum - have had extra security since June, on advice of the country’s national anti-terrorism office.

That followed a terrorism-related shooting at the Jewish Museum in Brussels, Belgium, in May that killed four.

Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
