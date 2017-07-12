FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 hours ago
Dutch anti-terrorism coordinator examining threat against women's soccer tournament
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe's financial systems
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe's financial systems
July 12, 2017 / 12:25 PM / 2 hours ago

Dutch anti-terrorism coordinator examining threat against women's soccer tournament

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch counterterrorism agency NCTV said on Wednesday it was looking into a threat allegedly made by Islamic State militants against the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 soccer tournament due to begin in the Netherlands next week.

A spokeswoman for the agency said it was taking the threat, made in a chatroom IS sometimes uses to communicate with supporters, seriously.

The threat called for an attack at football stadium in the City of Utrecht on 19 July, when England plays Scotland.

The NCTV did not raise its threat level, which currently stands at 4 on a scale of 1-5, signaling there is a substantial chance of an attack but there is no concrete evidence than any attack is imminent.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Toby Chopra

