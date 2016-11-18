Several injured in Dutch train, truck crash

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Several people were injured on Friday when a passenger train collided with a milk truck and derailed in the northern Netherlands, Dutch police said.
One person was taken to hospital for treatment, local authorities said in a tweet. Several people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The train was near the village of Winsum when the accident occurred. The cause was unclear. Dozens of emergency workers were called to the scene.
