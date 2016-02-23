FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Train crash in Netherlands kills driver, injures seven: mayor
February 23, 2016 / 8:50 AM / 2 years ago

Train crash in Netherlands kills driver, injures seven: mayor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A derailed Dutch passenger train is seen in Dalfsen, Netherlands, in this still image from a video released February 23, 2016. REUTERS/NOS via Reuters TV

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The driver of a train that collided with a crane and came off the rails at crossing in the Netherlands on Tuesday died in the crash and seven other people were injured, the mayor of a nearby town said.

The crane operator escaped unharmed by leaping away and has been detained by police for questioning, Han Noten said at a news conference in Dalfsen, 120 km (75 miles) east of Amsterdam.

Noten said two of the injured were being treated in hospital and that only 15 people were on board at the time of the accident at about 9 a.m. (0800 GMT).

The train was operated by Arriva, a subsidiary of Germany’s Deutsche Bahn.

Arriva spokeswoman Joyce de Vries said the cause of the crash was not known.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Toby Sterling; Editing by Louise Ireland

