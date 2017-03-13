EU calls for calm in diplomatic spat with Turkey

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Monday called on Turkey to refrain from excessive statements and actions that could fuel a diplomatic row over Turkish politicians seeking to hold rallies in EU countries to promote a constitutional referendum.

Over the weekend Turkey told the Netherlands that it would retaliate in the "harshest ways" after Turkish ministers were barred from speaking there.

"It is essential to avoid further escalation and find ways to calm down the situation," a Commission spokesman told a regular briefing.