Dutch court: Prosecutors can proceed with discrimination case against politician Wilders

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Dutch prosecutors can proceed with their discrimination case against anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders, a district court in The Hague ruled on Friday.

The decision means Wilders will face hate speech charges in the months ahead, possibly coinciding with a March 15 election.

Wilders is accused of discrimination and inciting racism for remarks in 2014, shown on television, in which he led a roomful of followers in chanting that they wanted fewer Moroccans.