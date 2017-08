AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Dutch court on Friday convicted politician Geert Wilders of insulting a group and inciting discrimination, but it imposed no penalty on him.

The charges stem from a 2014 incident in which Wilders led supporters to chant that they wanted "Fewer! Fewer! Fewer!" Moroccans in the Netherlands.

(This version of the story corrects to show precise charges on which Wilders was convicted)