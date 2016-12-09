Dutch PM restates opposition to coalition with Wilders

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said neither he nor his party would be prepared to govern in coalition with anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders unless he retracted the comments about Moroccans for which he was convicted of incitement on Friday.

"It is impossible to contemplate working in a cabinet with this party until the comments are taken back," Rutte told reporters, reaffirming a commitment he had made in 2014.

Wilders led a crowd in a chant then, calling for "fewer! fewer!" Moroccans. That incident led to his trial and on Friday his conviction for insulting Moroccans and inciting discrimination against them.

Wilders's far-right Freedom Party leads in polls ahead of Rutte's second-placed right-liberal VVD party. Excluding the party from coalition talks after March's elections might leave no alternative to an unwieldy multi-party government.