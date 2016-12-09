FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 9, 2016 / 11:00 AM / 8 months ago

Wilders calls conviction is 'insanity', against 'half the Netherlands'

Dutch far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) leader Geert Wilders sits in a courtroom of the courthouse in Schiphol, Netherlands March 18, 2016.Michael Kooren/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders said his conviction on Friday of insulting a group and inciting discrimination was "insanity" and said the three judges who handed down the ruling were "haters" of his far-right Freedom Party (PVV).

"Three PVV-hating judges declare Moroccans a race and convict me and half of the Netherlands. Insane," he wrote in a tweet shortly after the verdict.

(This version of the story corrects to show precise charges on which Wilders was convicted)

Reporting By Thomas Escritt, editing by Larry King

