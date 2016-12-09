Wilders calls conviction is 'insanity', against 'half the Netherlands'

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders said his conviction on Friday of insulting a group and inciting discrimination was "insanity" and said the three judges who handed down the ruling were "haters" of his far-right Freedom Party (PVV).

"Three PVV-hating judges declare Moroccans a race and convict me and half of the Netherlands. Insane," he wrote in a tweet shortly after the verdict.

(This version of the story corrects to show precise charges on which Wilders was convicted)