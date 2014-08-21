FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Billionaire owner at Polish Netia mulls tie-up with mobile rival
August 21, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

Billionaire owner at Polish Netia mulls tie-up with mobile rival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish billionaire Zbigniew Jakubas, the largest shareholder in Netia NET.WA, said on Thursday he wanted Poland’s No.2 fixed-line operator to consider a tie-up with its fast-growing local mobile rival Play to shift to revenue growth.

“Access to mobile telephony became essential for Netia,” said Jakubas, who controls assets worth 1.5 billion zlotys ($475 million). “Play is a very interesting asset... It is a potential partner for cooperation in a variety of capital scenarios.”

Jakubas wants to raise his current 23-percent holding in Netia. He plans for each of his several companies to offer a return rate of over 10 percent and expects a global player to secure a stake in his train producer Newag NWGP.WA.

(1 US dollar = 3.1564 Polish zloty)

Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Wiktor Szary

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
