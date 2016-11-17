FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Singtel hires three banks for up to $2.5 billion NetLink IPO: IFR
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
November 17, 2016 / 1:15 PM / 9 months ago

Singtel hires three banks for up to $2.5 billion NetLink IPO: IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Singtel logo is pictured at their head office in Singapore February 11, 2016.Edgar Su/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications (STEL.SI) hired three banks to manage an initial public offering (IPO) of up to $2.5 billion for its broadband subsidiary NetLink Trust, IFR reported late on Thursday, citing people close to the deal.

Singtel, Southeast Asia's largest telco, tapped DBS Group, Morgan Stanley and UBS AG to handle the IPO, expected to take place in the second or third quarter of 2017, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Singtel's Group CEO Chua Sock Koong previously said it wanted to reduce its stake in NetLink to less than 25 percent.

Singtel didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO managers after regular business hours.

Reporting by S. Anuradha and Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
