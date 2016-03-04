South Korea's largest mobile gaming company mandates 4 banks for IPO: IFR

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Netmarble Games, South Korea’s top mobile game company, has mandated four banks to handle its planned initial public offering of 2 trillion won ($1.7 billion), IFR reported on Friday, citing people close to the deal.

Netmarble tapped Citigroup, JPMorgan, NH Investment and Securities and KIS to handle the IPO, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

There was no immediate comment from Netmarble on the IPO plans.

The company said last month the deal could happen in late 2016 or early 2017.