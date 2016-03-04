FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea's largest mobile gaming company mandates 4 banks for IPO: IFR
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
March 4, 2016 / 4:35 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea's largest mobile gaming company mandates 4 banks for IPO: IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Netmarble Games, South Korea’s top mobile game company, has mandated four banks to handle its planned initial public offering of 2 trillion won ($1.7 billion), IFR reported on Friday, citing people close to the deal.

Netmarble tapped Citigroup, JPMorgan, NH Investment and Securities and KIS to handle the IPO, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

There was no immediate comment from Netmarble on the IPO plans.

The company said last month the deal could happen in late 2016 or early 2017.

Reporting by Robert Hartley of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.