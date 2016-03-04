FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea's largest mobile gaming company mandates 4 banks for IPO: IFR
#Technology News
March 4, 2016 / 4:35 AM / in 2 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Netmarble Games, South Korea’s top mobile game company, has mandated four banks to handle its planned initial public offering of 2 trillion won ($1.7 billion), IFR reported on Friday, citing people close to the deal.

Netmarble tapped Citigroup, JPMorgan, NH Investment and Securities and KIS to handle the IPO, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

There was no immediate comment from Netmarble on the IPO plans.

The company said last month the deal could happen in late 2016 or early 2017.

Reporting by Robert Hartley of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto

