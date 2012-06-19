FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Network Engines to be taken private by Unicom Systems
June 19, 2012 / 1:36 PM / in 5 years

Network Engines to be taken private by Unicom Systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Network Engines Inc (NEI) NEI.O, which makes server appliances and provides software integration services, said it would be taken private by Unicom Systems Inc for $61.8 million.

The all-cash deal for $1.45 per share is 85.8 percent higher than NEI’s Monday closing price of 78 cents on the Nasdaq.

In May, Unicom bought IT services provider GTSI Corp GTSI.O for $75 million.

NEI said it is permitted to solicit alternative acquisition offers from third parties through July 18.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair

