Network Engines to be taken private by Unicom Systems

(Reuters) - Network Engines Inc (NEI) NEI.O, which makes server appliances and provides software integration services, said it would be taken private by Unicom Systems Inc for $61.8 million.

The all-cash deal for $1.45 per share is 85.8 percent higher than NEI’s Monday closing price of 78 cents on the Nasdaq.

In May, Unicom bought IT services provider GTSI Corp GTSI.O for $75 million.

NEI said it is permitted to solicit alternative acquisition offers from third parties through July 18.