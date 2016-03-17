Judge orders Nevada rancher held in jail ahead of trial for standoff

Rancher Cliven Bundy stands near a metal gate on his 160 acre ranch in Bunkerville, Nevada, in this May 3, 2014, file photo. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Nevada refused rancher Cliven Bundy’s latest request on Thursday to be freed from jail ahead of his trial on conspiracy and other felony charges for his role in a 2014 armed standoff with federal agents, a spokeswoman for prosecutors said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Carl Hoffman Jr. ruled at a hearing in Las Vegas that Bundy, 69, posed a danger to the public if released, U.S. Attorney spokeswoman Natalie Collins said in an email statement.

Bundy has been jailed since his arrest on Feb. 10 at the Portland International Airport after arriving there on his way to show support for anti-government militants who had taken over the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in eastern Oregon.

He and two of his sons, Ammon and Ryan, who were indicted in connection with leading the Oregon occupation and also face charges with their father in the Nevada standoff, have become popular figures for groups challenging federal control over vast stretches of public land in the West.

Prosecutors have said the elder Bundy trespassed on federal lands for over 20 years, refusing to secure the necessary permits or pay the required fees the government charges ranchers to let their cattle graze on U.S.-owned public property.

Cliven Bundy is pictured in this file undated booking handout image provided by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Multnomah County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters/Files

In an enforcement action nearly two years ago, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management sent armed rangers to Bundy’s ranch about 80 miles (129 km) northeast of Las Vegas to confiscate his cattle.

Anti-government groups and other supporters rallied to Bundy’s defense. In an armed standoff on April 12, 2014, along Interstate 15, they confronted federal agents, who ultimately backed down and returned the cattle they had seized.

The case against Bundy stems from that clash. He was indicted on charges of conspiracy, assault on a law enforcement officer, carrying a firearm in a crime of violence, obstruction of justice, interference with commerce by extortion and aiding and abetting others in breaking the law.

Defense lawyers in court papers filed on Wednesday sought his pre-trial release, arguing Bundy is peaceable and not a flight risk. But the judge denied their request.

A federal judge in Oregon last month, before Bundy was transferred back to Nevada, ordered him to remain in custody, finding the rancher, who at times has traveled with armed guards, was a flight risk and posed a threat.