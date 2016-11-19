Three crew members, patient die in Nevada ambulance plane crash: media

(Reuters) - Three crew members and a patient were killed when their ambulance plane crashed in northeastern Nevada on Friday, local media reported.

The Piper PA 31 airplane had just taken off from Elko Regional Airport in Nevada with a heart patient aboard when it crashed in a nearby parking lot, the Elko Daily Free Press reported.

No one on the ground was injured, officials told the newspaper.

The American Medflight plane was taking the patient to a medical facility at the University of Utah, cardiologist Rodney Badger told the newspaper.

Local authorities and company officials were not immediately available for comment.